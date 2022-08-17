A local fire department will be filling the boot.
Blackfoot Fire is continuing its partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for this year's 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser.
They will be at the corner of Meridian and Bridge on Saturday, September 3rd asking for donations to help people living with Muscular Dystrophy.
