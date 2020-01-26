A local fire department hosted an open house over the weekend to thank the community for all their support in helping them get up and running.
The North Bannock County Fire District barbecued up some hamburgers and hot dogs while showing off their permanent facility and fire trucks.
The district now has seven fire trucks, a command vehicle and 41 volunteer firefighters.
The fire district received $321,000 dollars in donations from the community and local businesses.
Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth says all of this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
“For me it’s actually very overwhelming to see this kind of support for the fire department. It’s a testament to the greatness of our community, you know and the greatness of our firefighters,” says Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth, North Bannock County Fire District.
The North Bannock County Fire District covers 86 square miles of land.
Fire officials say they also have plans to build a second fire station up in the Pocatello Creek area.
