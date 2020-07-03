Local Fire Department Receives Grant for Decontamination System

A local fire department receives a grant for a new decontamination system.
The ‘Walmart Giving Community Grant Program’ gave a $2,500 dollar grant to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
The fire department was able to purchase new decontamination systems with that grant to use at each of their six fire stations.
Officials say the system is one hundred times more efficient than bleach at killing bacteria and viruses, but will not harm people or the environment.
“It’s portable. It’s easy to use and it only takes water and salt and about five minutes to prepare and then we can use it on our engines, our ambulances and also in our stations, so it’s inexpensive to operate and easy to use, which makes it even better for us,” says Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Fire Department.
