Local Fire Officials Explain Fireworks Regulations

The 4th of July festivities have already started for many and that includes fireworks.
Fire officials say that fireworks can only be discharged between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 28th to July 6th, except on the 4th of July, which they can be discharged until 12:30 a.m.
It’s recommended to be proactive when lighting fireworks and have a bucket of water nearby to put fireworks in.
Fireworks are prohibited in the wild-land urban interface.
“Be safe with them. There is a lot of potential out there still even though we’ve had moisture in the last little while. There’s still a very good potential for a wildfire to start from fireworks. As well as not only wildfires, but structure fires and car fires,” says Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth, North Bannock County Fire Department.
Chief Farnsworth says fire conditions are moderate right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.