It was a packed house inside Star Route Brewery in Pocatello Friday night.
The Pocatello Firefighters Union Local 187 hosted the event. And they were the chefs, cooking and serving up smoked chicken, pulled pork, sausage, Dutch oven potatoes, and smoked mac and cheese. There was also live music and even some dancing.
Ten percent of all sales went toward the future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. To raise additional money there were raffle drawings. Their goal is to raise $200,000 by May 1.
And before Friday's event, they were sitting at just over $160,000.
