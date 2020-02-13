It may be cold and snowy in Idaho Falls, but that was not the case for two wildland firefighters who were over in Australia fighting the massive bushfires. They're back home now, and they're telling us their stories.
Kris Bruington, "You know, fire is fire. It burns hot down there just like it does up here."
Kris Bruingtron is one of the wildland firefighters from the BLM Idaho Falls district who spent a month in Victoria, Australia where he served as a task force leader.
Bruington says, "We were able to work pretty close to the edges of the fire."
Since September, the fires have burned nearly 30-million acres. Good news comes out of New South Wales this week as all fires are now considered contained.
With so much destruction in the country, Bruington and his fellow firefighter, Farron Kunkel, jumped at the opportunity to help in any way.
Farron Kunkel says, "Generally, it was anything they needed. We set ourselves up to be flexible."
That flexibility meant U.S. forces didn't only help Australian firefighters, but learned from them as well.
Kunkel says, "It really just adds to our experience as firefighters, and just to be able to learn from how they do business and how they operate, and bring that over here."
While Bruington and Kunkel were able to learn from the differences between the Americans and Australians, they were most surprised by the similarities.
Bruington says, "We all talk, and act and do the same things. We pull the same pranks on each other. We see things very similar."
The similarities didn't stop at the pranks. All the firefighters serving from around the globe had one goal in mind.
Bruington says, "The resource protection is the ultimate goal. Whether it's in the U.S. or in Australia."
As the fires still burn, so do their hearts.
Kunkel says, "I'd go back in a heartbeat."
The BLM Idaho Falls district announced Thursday morning that it will be sending a second team over to Australia to help continue fighting the bushfires.
