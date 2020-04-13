Food banks across the country are seeing unprecedented demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The society of St. Vincent de Paul works with poor and disadvantaged people.
Its Pocatello location has laid off some staff and closed its thrift store.
Without the funds from the thrift store, the charity is struggling to cover payroll expenses, utilities, bills and supplies like gloves, hand sanitizer and masks.
The charity was also forced to close its social services office, which offers clothing and furniture vouchers, help with rent and more.
To practice social distancing, St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry is now a drive through where pre-packaged food boxes are given to patrons.
The charity reports many new people needing its services along with its regulars.
Here are some of their stories:
“A single dad of four children, just lost both of his restaurant jobs. He was pretty…stressed, pretty freaked out,” says Beth Huston the Store Manager at the Pocatello St. Vincent de Paul.
“Another one was a young woman that reached out to us on Facebook...She said that she has a parent she cares for, she has a special needs child she cares for... and she pretty much gave us a list of just about everything...you know I need clothes I need furniture I need diapers."
If you'd like to help, you can donate food, masks, hand sanitizer and more Monday through Wednesday from nine a.m. to noon.
The charity is also accepting mail check donations to 855 South 2nd Avenue.
