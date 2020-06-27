Local Food Drive Creates Traffic Backup

A local food drive created a bit of traffic back up on Saturday.
Hundreds of cars lines up from every entrance of the Pineridge Mall parking lot in Chubbuck for the ‘Loads of Love’ food drive.
The Pocatello Christian Outreach Center partnered up with the Idaho Food bank to hand out free food boxes to feed about 900 families.
The actual event started at 10:00 a.m. but the Pastor of the center says cars started lining up at 8:00 a.m.
“That’s what really creates the backup is when people get here too early. I know everybody is anxious to get here but it does create a backup that’s very difficult to manage, because you can only stop so many cars for so long without it becoming problematic,” says Pastor Doug Smith, Pocatello Christian Outreach Center.
To find out when the next ‘Loads of Love’ event is, you can follow PCOC on their Facebook page.
