A local food truck event will be starting up next week.
Starting on Monday July 27th the ‘Food Truck Round-About' will be at the ‘Old Town Pocatello’ pavilion.
Every Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local food trucks and vendors will be in set up in the area.
Organizers of the event say they are starting out with a handful of food trucks but hope to be adding more soon.
“We started it just to kind of help out a lot of the food trucks like ours that are having issues because of the pandemic, to try to be able to supplement our income because of losing a lot of events,” says Kimberly Zenger, ‘Food Truck Round-About'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.