A local food vendor makes some changes.
Camille’s Crepes food trailer recently got a facelift.
Camille has been cooking up crepes for the Farmer’s Market and other events for about seven years.
Not only does her food trailer have a new look, but she’s made some other changes due to the Covid pandemic that include extra sanitizing, not touching money, not interacting physically with customers and using ‘to-go’ boxes.
And despite the pandemic, she says their business hasn’t been affected too much.
“You know unfortunately we have had a lot of events cancel, but the things that we have been doing, we’ve had the support of the community so, so much and we can’t appreciate that enough,” says Camille Gilbert, ‘Camille’s Crepes.’
Camille’s Crepes also sets up at the Soda Barn in Chubbuck once a week.
