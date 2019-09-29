A local former football coach is being recognized and honored by former team players this week.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met up with Jim Koetter who talked about his long coaching career.
“That was a great year,” says Jim Koetter, Former Football Coach.
That year was 1981. The year Jim Koetter was the assistant coach of the Idaho State Football team when they become the NCAA 1-AA National Champions.
“You know that’s an experience of your lifetime,” says Koetter.
But that experience was just one of many of Coach Koetters long football career.
Over the years Coach Koetter influenced the lives of many that played under him, including his two sons Dirk and Brent Koetter.
Koetter started his coaching career at Aberdeen High School where he says he coached for two years.
Then at Highland High School for about 15 years.
He then went on to be the assistant and head football at Idaho State University for seven years.
After that he took on the coaching position at Pocatello High School where he coached for another six years.
“I think you build work habits and you build an attitude and you build a comradery of getting along with people, being dependable to people and all of those things, so it’s a life lesson.
When asked what his definition of a good leader is, he says…
“Well somebody that is firm, demands a lot out of people you’re working with, then tries to treat them as people, as different people and not everybody the same. Try to work with strengths of each and try to get everybody to come to the best of their ability,” says Koetter.
Koetter also says the secret to success boils down to two words, hard work.
On the 30th anniversary of Coach Koetter taking the head coaching job at Poky High, his former players are planning a special recognition for having a positive influence on them and so many others. It’s a chance for them to recognize and honor him for the hundreds of lives he’s effected during his coaching career.
One former player even saying, ‘A good coach can change the course of a game for the better. A great coach can change the course of a life for the better.’
“I just did my job and I don’t really deserve any honor or anything else. I just did my job,” says Coach Jim Koetter.
A recognition banquet is planned for this Thursday on October 3rd with all of his former players.
They will also be presenting a $500.00 dollar scholarship to one players from Pocatello High School and one from Highland High School at Holt Arena between the Poky and Highland games.
