Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF 28 TO 32 DEGREES MONDAY MORNING, AND 24 TO 30 DEGREES TUESDAY MORNING. * WHERE...ALL OF THE LOWER SNAKE PLAIN. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY. FOR THE SECOND FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL DAMAGE OR KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND MAY POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A HARD FREEZE, DEFINED AS WIDESPREAD TEMPERATURES BELOW 28 DEGREES, IS POSSIBLE BY MONDAY MORNING, AND IS VERY LIKELY BY TUESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO. ONCE THE HARD FREEZE OCCURS, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO WILL CEASE THE ISSUANCE OF FROST AND FREEZE ALERTS FOR THE SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&