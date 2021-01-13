Local Foster Care Closet Set to Open

A foster care closet is preparing to open its doors.
‘The Village Foster Care Closet’ will officially open this Friday for its grand opening at its new location on 35 East Pacific Street in Blackfoot.
‘The Village’ is a store for foster children to come in and pick out clothing, toys and other items to help make their transition into foster care a little easier.
The store is completely run by volunteers and donations from the community.
“We want them to have a voice and we want to give them choice. They lose a lot oof that when they come into care, just simply because of the situation. They’re told where to live. They’re told where they have to go to school and things like that, and so it’s really hard for them to continue to keep their voice, because they don’t get to make those choices anymore,” says Jacque Burt, The Village Foster Closet.
The grand opening for ‘The Village Foster Care Closet’ is set for Friday at 10:00 a.m.
If you would like to make donations, they are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information you can visit their Facebook page at ‘The Village Southeast Idaho.’
