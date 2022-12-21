A local foundation is providing Christmas for families affected by cancer.
The Shannon Wilker Foundation, along with other community businesses and organizations went Christmas shopping last week for 13 cancer families in the community.
This year they spent around $9,000 dollars on the families' Christmas wish list.
The founder of the Shannon Wilker Foundation, Shane Wilker, says it's rewarding to help families have a nice Christmas during tough times.
"One of the things to me about this event is it really brings together what the meaning of what this season is. It's about putting everything that you think is important aside and reaching out to find someone to help which is what we do this season and we live in a community that does so much for that and it really is the true meaning of Christmas that people are allowed to do that and get the reward and the blessing of doing that," says Shane Wilker, Founder of Shannon Wilker Foundation.
If you would like to donate you can go to shannonwilkerfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.