April is ‘Child Abuse Prevention’ month and one local foundation will be doing thing a little different to bring awareness to it.
Shannon Fox with the Bannock Youth Foundation says they had a lot of events planned for this month, such as the ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ campaign.
She says due to the covid-19 crisis, all of the events had to be canceled.
But she says that does not mean they cannot raise awareness and prevent child abuse.
Instead they will be taking a different approach and using online social media as the platform to campaign.
Shannon says they have a calendar of events planned throughout the month of April, starting with ‘Wear Blue Day’ this Friday, along with weekly Facebook challenges and activities for families to participate in.
“A lot of stuff that will hopefully help people kind of come together during this really challenging time and hopefully reduce stress and build family and personal resilience, which is really important when we have all these really stressful things going on,” says Shannon Fox, Bannock Youth Foundation
You can find their calendar of events and family activities on their Facebook page.
Friday, April 3rd is ‘Wear Blue Day.’
Post a picture on social media with #WearBlueForPrevention
