The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation hosted their first pride event over the weekend.
The 'Rise Up' pride event was on Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
There was live entertainment and several vendors at the event.
Organizers say it was the perfect day to connect the community.
"We're also showing our community that local businesses support us. There are safe places to shop. There are businesses that believe in what we're doing as a community and supporting us and it's a time to connect. It's a time to come together, have some fun, meet new people. It really is all about building community," says David Hance, President of Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation.
Organizers say it will be an annual event and they already have next year' event set for August 26th at the new 'Look-out Point.'
