"May is mental health awareness and it's been a long year, tough for everybody. A lot of isolation. So we want people to feel like they're a part of our community," said Kyle Hanson, chair of the Subcommittee for Children's Health of the Behavioral Health Board.
He believes that's what took place: being connected and together.
In the past, they've worked with professionals and schools to identify kids who may struggle with their mental health.
This time around, they wanted to do something for everyone.
"What we've done before is actually trainings for professionals and work a lot with the schools to identify kids but this year we wanted to do something for the community," said Hanson. "Something a little different from what we've done in the past."
Hanson said the turnout was better than expected.
"We had about 180 register," said Hanson. "We're thrilled that it's a nice day and hopefully people are enjoying it."
And he says its all to spread simple awareness, even for children.
According to Hanson, 20 percent of children ages 3 to 17 will experience a behavioral health challenge.
80 percent of those kids do not receive treatment.
He says the pandemic has affected everyone from children to adults.
"I think the last year has been really stressful. People were isolated," said Hanson. "A lot of our kids had missed out on their milestone events. It's exciting this year that they can have those events again."
Isolation is one of the number one causes of suicidal ideation and wellness, according to Hanson.
Factors like sleep, diet and exercise are all parts that play in the function of mental health.
"I think a lot of times we get talked about medications or whatever the easy answer, but relationships and belonging are the most important part of mental health," said Hanson.
Hanson speaks for a lot of folks when he says the last year has been hard, but he says it's important to know we all experienced it together.
"It's been a hard time," said Hanson. "Everybody's had a hard time, we've all lived through a traumatic experience now and we need to connect and help each other through it."
