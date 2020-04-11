Lately we’ve been seeing a lot of birthday, wedding or school teacher parades due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing.
But now one local funeral home is taking it to a whole new level, with a ‘farewell parade.’
Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello is in the process of constructing a public vehicle viewing window.
When the construction is done, family and friends will be able to pay their respects from their cars as they drive up to the window.
There will be a drive-up sensor that will open a curtain and the casket will be behind a large window with cascading drapery so it will be completely secluded.
All by strictly adhering to CDC guidelines, social distancing and the governor’s order.
“I think that some of those barriers are already down as far as not being personal, because of the situation we’re in. The entire world is experiencing this and so it’s an adaptation to accomplish some closure and a way for family to show, receive love from friends,” says Jared Clinger, Owner, Funeral Director, Colonial Funeral Home, Pocatello.
Clinger says there will still be an option to go to their website and sign a guest book and in some cases watch a live stream of the service or a video tribute.
He says the system should be operational by next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.