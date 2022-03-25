On Thursday 03/24/2022 at approximately 9:26 PM, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 111 N Main St, Driggs.
The suspect was last seen on foot heading east bound on Wallace Ave. An emergency notification message was sent to Driggs City residents advising them an armed robbery had occurred in the Driggs area and residents were encouraged to make sure their homes and vehicles are locked and secured.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTION: HGT: 510 WGT: 140 SEX: M RACE: White, Hispanic CLOTHING: Black designer hoodie slim fit, Dark pants, 1 red glove, Black high-top boots (military style), wearing a black covering over nose and mouth WEAPON USED: Black Handgun
THIS SUSPECT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323
