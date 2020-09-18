September is Craniofacial Acceptance Month and one Pocatello girl proves we may all look different, but deep down we are all the same.
Ten-year-old Ellie Hollingshead loves the color purple, she is the oldest four kids, she has two brothers and one sister, she plays the piano, likes to color, listens to Harry Potter audio books, and says deer are her favorite animals -- although unicorns would take the number one spot if they were real. Ellie is just like any other young girl in Idaho except for one thing: she lives with Pfeiffer Syndrome.
"It makes your body, especially your face, grow different," explains Ellie.
Like Ellie said, Pfieffer syndrome (a rare genetic disorder with 1 in 100,000 children being born with it) causes bones, especially those in the skull, to grow differently. This causes distinct facial features in those living with the syndrome.
Features, Ellie's seven-year-old brother Ammon thinks make her special.
"My favorite thing about my sister Ellie is I like her face," says Ammon. "I like how she is."
Pfeiffer syndrome often causes the bones in the skull to fuse earlier then they should which requires medical attention.
"At three months she needed a surgery to help open the skull so that her growing brain would have room to grow," explains Ellie's mom Whitni.
This was not the last time the young girl would need surgery. In fact, she has another next month. However, during September Ellie and her family aren't worrying too much about the upcoming surgery. They are spending the month raising awareness.
"There're a lot of people who have craniofacial differences that look different," explains Ellie's dad Ryan. "We want to raise awareness and make sure they're accepted, and not judged because of the way they were born and look a little different."
Not judging someone based on looks is something the oldest sister of four has already taught her brother.
"People with Pfeiffer syndrome only look different on the outside but on the inside, it's the same," Ammon wisely states.
If you ask Ellie how she wants everyone to treat her, she'll say: "A normal person. I'm just a person."
Ryan and Whitni Hollingshead say people should be curious and ask them questions about their daughter, but remember to be courteous in how they are ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.