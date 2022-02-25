Local girls will be hitting the stage this weekend for the Miss Pocatello Pageant.
The Miss Pocatello Pageant is part of the Miss America program.
There will be six contestants competing for the crown.
The girl that is crowned Miss Pocatello will win a $500.00 dollar scholarship.
Categories they will be judged on include an interview, on-state question, talent, Red Carpet event, and a social impact initiative statement.
Tickets for the event are $20.00 dollars and can be purchased at the door.
Money raised from the event will go towards scholarships for the pageant.
"We're just really excited to be having a live pageant again and we've got some really great contestants with some wonderful talents, and from what I've read, some great social impact initiatives, so I think it would be a great event for people to attend if they can," says Shalynn Kellogg, Pageant Co-director.
The Miss Pocatello pageant will be Saturday, February 26th at 6:00 p.m. at 235 East Center in Pocatello.
They are also still accepting donations for contestant gift bags.
If you would like to donate to those gift bags you can send a message on the Miss Pocatello Facebook page.
