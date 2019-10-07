The group who started a petition to recall all three Bannock County commissioners says they did not get the required signatures to get on the March ballot.
The Pocatello-Bannock County Homeowners’ Alliance needed 9,100 plus one signatures on the three petitions by Monday, Oct. 7 to get on the March ballot.
According to Claudia Ortega, who started the recall effort, they collected 7,961 for Ernie Moser, 8,287 for Steve Brown and 8,601 for Terrel Tovey.
This comes after the group failed to get enough signatures on their petition to recall Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies on Monday Sep. 30.
Like that recall effort, Ortega says she does not plan to try this again.
Ortega expressed some frustration, saying she doesn't know how to reach people who don't watch the news and don't read the paper, and that people choose to not know what's going on in the community.
Ortega says the group is shredding all the documents to protect signers' privacy.
