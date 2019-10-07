Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IDAHO FALLS, INL, BLACKFOOT, FORT HALL, POCATELLO. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...DRIVERS OF HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES MAY HAVE DIFFICULTY DRIVING DUE TO CROSS-WINDS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING DUST MAY REDUCE VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&