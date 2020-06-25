A local group has found a way to make someone’s day a little brighter amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘Porch Pixies’ was started on Facebook just this month.
The group does random acts of kindness for people in the community, such as putting together gift baskets and leaving them on someone’s porch and also doing other random acts of kindness like moving someone’s lawn or making them dinner.
Kourtnie Cleveland started the group. She says it give people a platform to help other people out or just make their day.
“Everyone’s kind of down. A lot of people have lost hope in this time and I just thought it would be a good way to really get some positivity out there,” says Kourtnie Cleveland, Porch Pixies.
The group is for ladies 21 and older in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
Their Facebook page is called ‘Porch Pixies.’
