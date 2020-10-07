A local group is forming a non-profit organization in Pocatello to help with human trafficking.
The organization is called ‘Operation Underground Railroad.’
Their mission is to go in and rescue women and children from human trafficking.
They want to raise awareness and funds to be able to continue rescuing people.
Susan Hall, a volunteer with the organization, says ‘Operation Underground Railroad’ has rescued 4,100 victims nationally and arrested 2,300 traffickers.
“It is happening everywhere and Pocatello is a hub where we’re kind of a crossroads for lots of surrounding areas, we’re at a crossroads here and so it’s a place where we’re definitely involved in the world of human trafficking locally and so it’s so important that we become aware of signs to look for and what to do if you come across it and that it’s even happening and how to protect our children from online predators which is where most of those connections occur,” says Susan Hall, Volunteer, ‘Operation Underground Railroad.’
Hall says they are still looking for more volunteers for the organization.
They will be holding a ‘Trick-or-Treating' event for kids at the Mountain View Event Center on October 31st from noon to 8:00 p.m.
They will also have a booth there to bring awareness to the issue.
For more information about ‘Operation Underground Railroad’ you can go to www.ourrescue.org
