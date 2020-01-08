Idaho communities, like Pocatello, have given their consent to continue receiving refugees. One local organization steps in to help make the transition into American life easier.
Noran Amin says, "I know what it means to leave your country, and leave your family, and to go to a completely new world."
Amin is a student at Idaho State University. Being from Egypt, she relates to some of the struggles refugees may face while integrating into American culture. For that reason, she became a member of Bridges Idaho.
Bridges Idaho Secretary Brenda Pollard says, "Bridges is an organization geared towards assisting refugees when they come to the United States. Between the time, after they've been assisted by the U.S. government for up to eight months, and we fill in the gap between that assistance and assimilation into the population."
Before Bridges can offer assistance, refugees must go through a resettlement center in either Boise or Twin Falls. Getting to a resettlement center is no easy task.
Bridges Idaho President Larry Gebhardt says, "They have come through an in-depth personal investigation process typically called vetting. And so, they're checked out health wise, their intellect, their legal status, their educational status and they're more qualified than many Americans to be here."
According to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, that screening process takes anywhere from 18 to 24 months. If there is any doubt that a refugee poses a security threat, he or she will not be admitted to the United States.
Last year, just over 100 refugees who made it through screening ended up being resettled through the Twin Falls center.
Bridges Idaho Issues Advocate Donna Boe says, "We tend to be kind of the same white, middle class people in Idaho and by getting people from other countries with other cultures, even other languages, I think it adds a lot to the whole situation here in Idaho."
For someone who left her home country and culture to live in Idaho. Amin says there is one thing Americans can do to better accept refugees.
Noran Amin says, "I'd like them to imagine what life would be like if you had to leave everything behind and start a new life. So, it's important not to make things harder for the people who suffer from that."
Under a recent executive order by President Trump, states must consent to continue accepting refugees. Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a consent letter for both counties where the resettlement offices are located so they could continue operating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.