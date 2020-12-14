One local tradition spans a quarter of a century and brings color to the holidays. The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club sells poinsettias to spread holiday cheer and raise money to help those in need.
"I was a struggling 4th grader," says club member Stephen Yadon. "I couldn't see the chalkboard very well. I didn't do very well in school." All that changed for Yadon when his local Lions Club helped him get his first pair of glasses. "That was the seed sown," he adds.
For years, Yadon has been part of the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club and has held multiple positions within the organization. He is now on the other side of the lens. "As I see them kids come in and I see some that are less fortunate, I picture myself in that group. So yeah, it's payback time; pay it forward."
Paying it forward isn't free. Club member Wally Stephens explains, "We needed a fundraiser." The club came up with an idea 25 years ago: brightly colored poinsettias. The idea was a hit with one local.
"He (Dave Kirkpatrick) was so impressed that he would buy 60 or 70 flowers from us, but we would deliver them for him," Wally Stephens recalls.
Since 1995, the demand for the club's poinsettias has increased dramatically.
"About 600 is our goal this year," says club president Scott Stephens. "That's about what our supplier can supply us with." Stephens explains the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club would love to sell more than that, but it all depends on the community's support.
The supplier drops the flowers off at Dell's Home Appliance & Mattress Center near Old Town in Pocatello. From there, club members pick up orders and then deliver them to their final destination. The former owner of the store, Dell, is a long-time member of the club. He began offering his store as a holding area for the flowers years ago. Dell's son and daughter-in-law now own the store, but carry on his tradition.
The flowers cost $12 with delivery. In 1995, the fee was $10. So far this year, they've sold just over 500. With Christmas next week, club members are hoping to find homes for the remaining winter flowers.
The funds will help supply glasses to children in need, buy toys for Toys for Tots, purchase socks for Sock for Seniors, and this year the money raised will also help finish the Idaho Gold Star Family Memorial in the North Gate development area in Pocatello. "If you're not familiar with what gold star moms, or gold star families are, they're families that've lost a loved one in combat or a foreign war," explains Scott Stephens.
The poinsettias bring Christmas cheer during the holiday season and the money they bring in lifts up the community all year long. It's for this reason that all these years later, Mr. Yadon does his part to sell the flowers. "It's just an opportunity to show compassion which goes with my Christian way of life," he says.
Scott Stephens says local businesses are usually some of the biggest buyers, but due to the pandemic many don't have the budget for it this year. He says buying a poinsettia is a great way for customers to show their appreciation to those businesses.
To buy a poinsettia from the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club, call or text Scott Stephens: (208) 241-5209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.