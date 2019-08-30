A local group is still collecting signatures to recall some county positions.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to the woman that started the petition, a Bannock County Commissioner and a Bannock County resident about the issues at hand.
Bannock County resident JoAnna Ferrin was riding her bike through town when she stopped to sign a couple of petitions to recall the Bannock County Assessor and the three Bannock County Commissioners.
“Because you need to have somebody in there that’s responsible and knows that they’re doing and there’s some in there that don’t know what they’re doing,” says JoAnna Ferrin, Bannock County Resident.
Claudia Ortega who started the petitions says their mission is to promote good local government and hold local politicians accountable in our community.
To start a recall petition, you need signatures verified by the county and grounds for the recall.
Each one of those grounds for recall must be attached to the petition that people sign.
“For their mishandling of the assessment issue and all the problems that it’s raised and the fact that people have been prevented from their due process, because many people were not allowed to appeal, many people had appeals and didn’t get hearings and now they’re left to appeal to the state level. They’ve been given bad information and it’s just been a fiasco, so we need more competent people in those positions,” says Claudia Ortega, Started Petitions.
Ortega says they need 9,100 signatures and she says they’re already halfway there.
“They also want to get rid of people who have kept them from their appeals and who won’t listen and act like we don’t deserve any answers or any truth. I mean realistically, these commissioners have perpetrated the same falsehoods that Sheri Davies did,” says Ortega.
Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown says although some mistakes have been made, they are constrained by state law.
“She has absolutely no idea what we’re going through as far as our desire to fulfill our responsibilities to the public. We had the opportunity to not have appeals because it was past the deadline. We did ask the State Tax Commission for an extension so we could hear as many appeals as possible and under the direction we did and so we had to sit face to face with people that were concerned about their property values and have those conversations and discussions and I think we tried very hard to do everything within our power to follow that due process,” says Commissioner Steve Brown, Bannock County Commissioner.
To get on the March ballot, signatures for the assessor recall need to be turned in by October 1st and for the commissioners, on October 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.