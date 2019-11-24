A local gym gave members a break on their workout over the weekend in exchange for food for a Thanksgiving meal.
Crossfit Octave in Pocatello hosted a workout food-drive for the Idaho Food Bank.
Members brought in turkeys, canned foods and pies to help reduce their workout load a bit, while helping to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for those in need.
For every turkey brought in, one movement of the workout was eliminated.
For canned goods and pies, the amount of reps could be reduced.
For anyone that brought in a whole meal to donate to the food bank, got to just hang out and watch everyone else work out.
Crossfit Octave’s owner and coach Erik Wilson says it’s a way to give back to the community.
“I fully believe I’ve got the vehicle of people and pretty awesome members that, you know, want to support the community. They often times don’t know how to go about doing it, and so it’s easy for me to host and do something to better Pocatello, so if we can use the gym as that vehicle for our members, you know we’ve had a fantastic turnout today, why not do it,” says Erik Wilson, Owner Crossfit Octave.
This is their 6th year hosting the event and most everyone that brought food still stuck to their regular workout routine.
