Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is asking the community for donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) for first responders and health care workers in southeast Idaho. Area responders are having a difficult time obtaining these much needed supplies to protect our community due to the shortage nationwide.  Donations can be delivered to all Southeastern Idaho Public Health offices located at the following:

Bannock County

1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello

208.234.5875

Bear Lake County

431 Clay Street, Montpelier

208.847.3000

Bingham County

145 W. Idaho, Blackfoot

208.785.2160

Butte County

178 Sunset Drive, Arco

208.527.3463

Caribou County

55 East 1st South, Soda Springs

208.547.4375

Franklin County

42 West 1st South, Preston

208.852.0478

Oneida County

175 South 300 East, Malad

208.766.4764

Power County

590 ½ Gifford, American Falls

208.226.5096

Please call when you arrive; our staff will assist you. If you are unable to deliver these items, please call our hotline number at 208.234.5875 and we can make arrangements to pick-up the supplies. For more information about COVID-19, call our hotline at 208.234.5875 or visit siphidaho.org.

