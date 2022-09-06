Monday was Labor Day, which means many places were closed, but one local free health clinic stayed open.
The Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic was open on Monday and on all holidays.
The free clinic serves lower middle wage earners.
It is by appointment only.
They do family medicine and pediatrics.
The Medical Director, Dr. David Boren says it's important to have clinics like this open on holidays.
"It's important to have these clinics open on holidays because first of all, nobody else does it. Second of all, these are often times the only times that people can get out of work and third of all, you have people who can just get sick over the holidays, like any other times and they don't have any other places to go to," says Dr. David Boren, Medical Director of the Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic.
The clinic is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the free clinic, you can go to their website at IFEHC.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.