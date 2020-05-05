Health officials consider contact tracing key as Idaho looks to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.
But according to the Idaho Statesman, some hard hit health districts have struggled in gathering the manpower to do the task.
Contact tracing involves reaching out to a sick person and finding out where they've been and who they've spent time with. The contacts are then found and their symptoms monitored for two weeks.
Maggie Mann, the Director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, says they have two full time and one part time epidemiologists in charge of contact tracing, and that's been enough so far.
But more of SIPH’s staff is trained if the need arises.
SIPH has had 14 cases in their region, and they anticipate more as testing ramps up. SIPH’s region consists of Bannock, Bingham, Power, Butte, Franklin, Bear, Oneida and Caribou Counties,
"I think that our current contact tracing process is pretty solid,” says Mann. “But it definitely demonstrates the need for a robust public health infrastructure. And even in normal times, having only two epidemiology staff full time...that can really be pushed to the limits."
Mann says they've pulled extra nursing staff to do their normal day to day non-COVID-19 disease investigations.
SIPH is also anticipating some federal grant money to help with contact tracing, and state money if they see a spike in cases.
