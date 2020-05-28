Local High School Construction Moving Along

Pocatello High School is moving along with construction for their new structure.
Lisa Delonas, the principal at Pocatello High School says construction started about two weeks after Spring break began.
She says the new building will have eight science class rooms.
There will be a free standing building between the two main buildings and a glass connector connecting the main building to the new building.
“Our construction is underway and they’re making great progress and you know in light of our goals to be a steam-powered school and to have a completely new building that’s dedicated to science and has state of the art science classes, is really exciting,” says Lisa Delonas, Principal, Pocatello High School.
Delonas says construction is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2021.
