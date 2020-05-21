School administrators of a local high school say they’re excited to see what their students can do with a large grant they got.
‘ON Semiconductor’ provided Pocatello High School with a $46,000 dollar grant for the opening of a new Small World Initiative lab.
The lab will help increase scientific literacy for students, while helping to address the diminishing supply of effective antibiotics.
SWI engages students from around the world to isolate the bacteria from soil in local environments that could lead to novel antibiotics.
“Once we got those major equipment needs met, which you know ‘ON’ provided for us, you know, we can continue to run this class for years, you know, we’ll just continue working on this and you know it’s real live in timely scientific discovery that our kids get to do and how great would that be for the next great antibiotic for the world to come out of Pocatello, Idaho,” says Lisa Delonas, Principal, Pocatello High School.
Pocatello High School was one of two schools chosen in the country.
