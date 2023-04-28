A LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL HELD THEIR ANNUAL DAY OF SERVICE THIS WEEK.
POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AND TEACHERS WERE OUT IN THE COMMUNITY DOING GOOD.
THEIR PROJECTS INCLUDED CLEANING UP TRAILS, PICKING UP TRASH IN THE CITY AND AT LOCAL PARKS, AND HELPING OUT AT THE ZOO AND ANIMAL SHELTER.
THE TEACHERS SAY IT'S A WAY FOR THE STUDENTS TO GET OUT AND SEE THE NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY.
