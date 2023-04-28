A local high school held their annual day of service this week.

Pocatello High School students and teachers were out in the community doing good.

Their projects included cleaning up trails, picking up trash in the city and at local parks, and out at the zoo and animal shelter.

The teachers say it's a way for the students to get out and see the needs of the community.

"Well for one they get to feel a sense of belonging to the community a little bit more and also that we get together and maybe they are in groups that they are interested with other people and we're just having fun and for the kids it just shows that you can help out any way you can, even if it's something little," says Todd Praska,Teacher, Pocatello High School.

"I think it's important for us to see the needs in a community for this age, some recognition of what it's like to serve our community, other people, be part of a team, greater than just our school," says Jennifer Parker, Teacher, Pocatello High School.