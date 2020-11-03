Pocatello High School is in the selection process for a new mascot.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 officials say representatives from Pocatello High School student leadership created videos to share details about each potential mascot.
Officials say the videos can be accessed on Poky’s social media pages and YouTube channel.
Several teachers showed the brief videos in class while others posted the vidoes in ‘Google Meet’ so students could view them at their convenience.
Overall, the videos were created to inform the Pocatello High School community about the mascot change in order to gather public input about the new mascot.
Pocatello High School will retire its mascot on June 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.