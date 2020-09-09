A local high school principal wants to do the right thing when it comes to retiring a school mascot.
Pocatello High School Principal Lisa Delonas met with the Pocatello School Board on Tuesday to discuss the retiring of the traditional Pocatello Indian mascot.
Delonas says that although she attended Pocatello High School herself and has a strong connection to the school, as she was also an Indianette while attending Poky High, she’s asking the school board to consider retiring the Indian mascot.
She says she’s done a lot of research on the matter and she could not find a way to defend keeping it after talking with the local tribe about the damage it does to their youth.
In a very emotional statement, Delonas says...
“In my opinion it’s the right thing to do and it’s time to do it and it is heart breaking. It has been a very difficult, it’s been a very difficult and emotional thing to do, but it’s the right thing,” says Lisa Delonas, Pocatello High School Principal.
The school board meets again next Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
