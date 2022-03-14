In a follow up to a story KPVI brought you last week, a local hiker who was charged by a moose on the Gibson Jack Trail south of Pocatello.
Cord McCurdy says he hikes Gibson Jack all the time with his family. Last Wednesday, he was hiking the trail with his dog. Cord says he was making noises as they were hiking up the trail. He says he wasn't even aware the moose was there until it was already on him.
Then he heard a branch break and he looked over his shoulder and saw a glimpse of the moose with her head down and ears back and moving towards him really fast.
"I knew I had to get on the ground fast, so I jumped off the trail and and just basically got into the fetal position," explains McCurdy, "protected my head and everything and luckily I think that helped my head where I just sustained basically a pretty good cut, but she continued a couple of more times and kind of stomped on my legs and that's actually what kind of what hurt the worst."
Cord says he posted it on social media to make people aware of the moose out there. And he says this won't keep him from going up to the trails, but he will most likely carry bear spray with him now. He had injuries to his head and legs, but was able to hike out safely.
Though conflicts with moose are usually rare, moose can be defensive if startled, especially when females have calves in the spring. Be sure to stay aware of your surroundings when recreating in the outdoors.
