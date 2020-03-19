A local hospital started conducting drive-through testing for COVID-19 Thursday morning.
Mountain View Hospital is working with Xpress Lab to conduct the tests.
The drive through testing is being done away from the hospital to protect patients from exposure. The lab will run on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2060 S. Woodruff Ave. until they run out of tests.
But not everyone can take the test. If you feel sick, call your primary care doctor, who will decide if you qualify.
To qualify, you must exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, which include a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever.
You also qualify if you've been to a CDC level three travel area where there's widespread transmission of COVID-19.
Mountain View Hospital Spokesperson Natalie Podgorski explains how their test works.
"So they'll [patients] stay in the car, they put their insurance card, their doctor's order and then their license so we can verify who they are. They'll hold them up to the window and we'll take a picture,” says Podgorski.
“Once that information's been processed, we'll come back out to your car, crack the window a little bit and then it's a nasal swab. So that's how we collect the sample, then samples are sent off. And right now it's taking between five and seven days to get those results back."
If you have insurance, tests are free.
If you don't, it costs $225, which just covers the cost of testing. Mountain View Hospital makes no profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.