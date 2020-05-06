In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many local healthcare providers are meeting with patients virtually.
In March, federal officials relaxed restrictions to allow Medicare to pay for office, hospital and other visits supplied by telehealth across the country.
Portneuf Medical Center's primary care doctors and specialty clinics in Pocatello are taking advantage of this, to let patients get the care they need without having to physically see a doctor.
Dr. Peter Jones, the Chief of Urology for Portneuf Medical Center, estimates 70% of their appointments can be done over telehealth. But you would need to go in to see a doctor if your appointment requires a physical exam.
Dr. Jones says most patients who do telehealth express gratitude for this option.
“They’re not worried about exposing themselves, they’re able to stay home, they’re able to stay in a way that’s safe and we’re able to continue that relationship that we have, but know that we’re making things easier, safer and better for them. And that’s my number one priority,” says Dr. Jones.
According to Dr. Jones, telehealth is especially helpful for patients particularly susceptible to COVID-19, or for ones who would normally have to drive hours to see him. He says he hopes telehealth can continue to be an option for these patients.
“I would strongly advocate that those [Medicaid] relaxations on regulations be something that’s permanent,” says Dr. Jones.
“I have people that travel three-plus hours to see me, from Wyoming from Idaho from all parts of Northern Utah… Our job is to take care of people in the best way possible, and sometimes that means, we don’t make them drive three hours. And so I know a lot of my patients would love for this to be something we can continue to do and…I agree.”
For its telehealth appointments, Portneuf uses Doxy.me, which they say is HIPPA compliant, secure and easy to use.
All you need to use Doxy.me’s telehealth system is an email address and either a webcam or a camera-phone. However, it's not without its limitations.
"There are certain conversations where, maybe we're having to talk about a serious diagnosis....that while theoretically, you could do that via televideo, I think that having that personal connection, that ability to really empathize with the patients is one of the big limitations of televideo,” says Dr. Jones.
“It just doesn't allow for that to the same degree as being in the same room with somebody does."
Visit Portneuf.org for more information on their services.
