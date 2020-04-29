Local EMS is getting fewer calls, and hospitals are seeing fewer non-COVID-19 emergency room patients, worrying local doctors.
Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello reports a 30 to 40% drop in ER patients.
And compared to last month, Eastern Idaho Regional medical center in Idaho Falls is seeing a 42% drop in patients.
Local health officials say the decline does not mean fewer sick people, but that more people are afraid of going to the hospital and catching COVID-19.
EIRMC says of the people who are coming to the ER, more are being admitted than usual.
Compared to this time last year, the hospital is seeing a 41% jump in the number of inpatient admissions resulting from an ER visit.
This means people are seeking care later than they need to.
"And those kind of delays have real significant impacts on treatment possibilities,” says Kenneth Karell a critical care physician at EIRMC’s ICU.
“We need those patients in early if they're going to receive appropriate treatment for strokes and for myocardial infarctions."
Doctors emphasize that hospitals are safe and taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're ready to take care of people,” says Dr. Daniel Snell, the Chief Medical Officer for Portneuf Medical Center .
”I would imagine any emergency room in the United Sates is ready...have processes in place to protect their patients, to protect their staff, to keep infections from spreading, to keep..everyone safe and get them the care that they need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.