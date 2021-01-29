Local insurance company gets recognition from major publication

One local insurance company gets recognition from a well respected publication for their excellence in service.
Farm Bureau Mutual insurance Company of Idaho ranked first in the homeowners insurance category for Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best-In-State insurance companies.
The list is based off an independent survey that was taken by approximately 20,000 U.S citizens.
Todd Argall, CEO of Farm Bureau Mutual, said this recognition is more representative of the great work their employees do everyday.
"This recognition is about the people in our organization. The company success comes after our employee's success. We have a saying around here that 'companies don't succeed, people do' and this recognition by Forbes ,I believe is a recognition of the great people we have in the organization and their commitment to our customers."
To see how other insurance companies ranked in Idaho, click here.
