"This is a month of recognition, this is a month of celebration, of hard work for people that didn't really have the opportunities that I can enjoy today," said Dane Simmons Jr.
Dane Simmons Jr. first arrived in Idaho on a football scholarship to ISU.
Now, he's a local investor in the Old Town Pocatello community and wants to help move the community forward.
"My experience here in Idaho has just been outstanding. Exceptional people, an exceptional community," said Simmons Jr.
He's the owner of Simmons Circle and has also ran Simmons Surgical for the last decade selling surgical equipment throughout the state.
Being from California and then venturing here, he found a home. A place where he could become who he is today.
"I felt like this was a place I could really build my foundation of family, foundation of wealth, foundation of starting my own business and having those business be successful because of the support of the community," said Simmons Jr.
In the eye of adversity, Dane says he embraces it.
"For me, I really enjoy defeating the nay-sayers. I really enjoy overcoming all the stereotypes, and I look at it as a competitive advantage because I stick out like a sore thumb right?," said Simmons Jr.
And in the time he's made the area his home, he's also made the community a part of his family.
"This community has accepted me for who I am and I've accepted them for who they are," said Simmons Jr.
