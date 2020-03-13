The Shoshone-Bannock Job and Resource Fair that was scheduled for March 24 has been moved.
The annual event features a variety of employers who will be working to hire potential employees on the spot. The job fair will now be Tuesday, June 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and it will still be at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
