Local LDS Communication Director Anxious for 190th General Conference

Concerns surrounding a worldwide pandemic have led to many postponed and canceled events around the world, but the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 190th annual General Conference will still go on.
Although the conference has not been canceled, it will be the first time in the church’s history that it will only be available to audiences online or a worldwide broadcast.
Church leaders are concerned about the global spreading of Covid-19.
The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general authorities and general officers of the church will deliver their messages in five sessions over a course of two days.
Larry Fisher, the local Communication Director for the church says he thinks the members of the church are anxious to hear conference to see what they have to say.
“I think that their messages will be timely and you know we encourage everybody to listen and even those that aren’t members of our faith, that it will be a good message for everybody, so we encourage everybody to listen to that,” says Larry Fisher, Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls area.
The 190th Annual General Conference will be held in Salt Lake City on Saturday April 4th and Sunday April 5th.
All sessions will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Sessions are also available on the Latter-Day Saints channel.
