Local Library Preparing to Open Back Up

A local library will be opening back up after Governor Little’s plan to move forward with stage three of Idaho Rebounds.
The Marshall Public Library in Pocatello will open back up on Monday June 1st.
The library director says staff has been working for several weeks to get things ready for the public to come back in.
Computers will be spread further apart and there will be fewer of them.
Books will be quarantined.
Staff will be wearing face masks and the public is encouraged to wear them also.
And most programing will be digital.
“We are certainly trying to do everything we can to make sure that both the staff and the public have as great of chance as possible to use the library safely and effectively and enjoy the chance to get back here and do that,” says Eric Suess, Director, Marshall Public Library.
The library’s hours will change to Monday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
