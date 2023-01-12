A local lieutenant wore his uniform for the last time on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Trent Whitney with the Pocatello Police Department is retiring after 26 years of service.
He says he's put in a total of 30 years in law enforcement.
Some of his assignments in his career were bike patrol, honor guard, fitness instructor, swat team and accident reconstructionist.
Lieutenant Whitney says where he made the most difference in his career was as a child abuse investigator.
He says he will miss working for the Pocatello Police Department and the family he has grown to know there.
"I'm going to really miss the companionship with my brothers and sisters. I've had a really good time, developed some life-long relationships and coming to work, it makes it very easy to spend time with those people and now I'll have to make an effort to spend time with them outside of work, which sometimes it can be a little harder to get people together," says Lieutenant Trent Whitney, Pocatello Police Department.
The Pocatello Police Department will be honoring Lieutenant Whitney on Wednesday January 25th at 11:30 a.m. at city council chambers.
