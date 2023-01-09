A local lieutenant is retiring from the Pocatello Police Department after decades of service.
The Pocatello Police Department will be honoring Lieutenant Trent Whitney for 26 years of service to the community.
The event will be on Wednesday January 25th at 11:30 a.m.
It will be at the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.