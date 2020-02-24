An Idaho Falls man will soon be sentenced after admitting to sexual contact with two young girls. 21 year0old Lakotah Fox is charged with one count of felony child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age.
A second charge of felony lewd contact with a child was dropped in a plea agreement with the State of Idaho. Although a Bonneville county prosecutor says Fox admitted to both charges.
Court documents show Fox had sexual contact multiple times with a 12-year-old in 2017 and 2018, and with a 13-year-old multiple times in 2019.
After undergoing a psychological evaluation, Fox is set to be sentenced on March 30.
