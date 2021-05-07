One person was injured in a vehicle versus train crash on Thursday.
Idaho State Police say it happened just before 6:00 p.m. on East 400 North near North 2300 East in St. Anthony.
25-year-old Steven Jenson of St. Anthony was driving westbound on East 400 in a semi-truck when he failed to yield for a train.
The train hit the semi-truck on the passenger side.
Jenson was pulled from the semi-truck by bystanders on the scene.
He was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.