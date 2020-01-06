A local man is appealing to Chubbuck citizens to save a local outdoor ice rink.
The rink sits in Chubbuck’s Capell Park and is owned by the City of Chubbuck, but was built and maintained by volunteers.
The president of the Chubbuck Pocatello Hockey Association Jim DiSanza says after eight years of operation, volunteer resources were exhausted and the rink became impossible to maintain.
He and another volunteer spent 20 hours on their own to keep the rink going.
The rink has sat idle since January 29, 2018.
But DiSanza says with a team of volunteers, the rink could open, this time for public skating, not hockey.
The main objective: add roofing to protect the rink from the sun and snow, which makes maintenance difficult.
"I think this can be done but it's gonna need a small community of volunteers,” says DiSanza.
“And I think if you get a small community of eight or 10 or 12 people, then I think this thing can be reinvigorated."
Disanza says it would certainly be a lot of work, but he thinks it's worth it.
