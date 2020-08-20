Local Man Arrested After Police Say He Pistol Whipped a Person

A Pocatello man was taken to jail after officers say he pistol whipped someone.
Pocatello police say 21 year old Evan Lee Gardipee of Pocatello was in Sulivan’s RV Park at 1935 South 5th around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night walking around and allegedly waving a firearm and threatening people with it, according to witnesses.
Witnesses say that as a person drove into the trailer park, Gardipee pointed a gun at the victim’s head and threatened to kill him. When the victim tried to grab the gun, Gardipee hit him in the head causing injury to the left side of the victim’s face.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials say that when officers arrived, they placed Gardipee into custody. While being placed into custody, Gardipee asked officers if they wanted to fight and he threatened to kill them.
Gardipee was charged with aggravated battery and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
